When J&K people ask for ‘azadi’ they seek greater autonomy: P Chidamabaram

Rajkot : Senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram said that when people of Jammu and Kashmir ask for ‘azadi’ they seek greater autonomy. “The demand in Kashmir is to respect in letter and spirit the Article 370 and that means they want greater autonomy. My interactions in Jammu and Kashmir led me to the conclusion that when they ask for Azadi, overwhelming majority wants autonomy,” he said. The former finance minister said the Centre should find out areas in J&K where autonomy can be given.

“I think we should seriously examine the question (of autonomy to J-K) and consider on what areas we can give autonomy to J&K. It’s perfectly within the Constitution of India: J&K will remain an integral part of India, but it will have larger powers as promised under Article 370.”