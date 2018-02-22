What was he thinking? Man jumps into lion’s enclosure in Kerala zoo, watch video

Thiruvananthapuram: A 33-year-old man on Wednesday jumped into the enclosure of a lion but was pulled out unhurt, thanks to the timely intervention of guards at the zoo here.

Though he tried to provoke the animal and moved close to it, the zoo guards rushed to the enclosure and dragged him out after diverting the attention of the lioness. According to zoo sources, the man, identified as Murugan, a native of Ottappalam, climbed up the metal fence and jumped into the sprawling enclosure in the noon.

#WATCH: Man enters Lion enclosure at Thiruvananthapuram Zoo. Later stopped & removed by zoo officials. pic.twitter.com/CU7AxijWBs

— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018

He had bought a ticket from the counter and walked straight to the enclosure, where a two-year-old lioness was kept. Stunned visitors raised an alarm and asked Murugan to come back, but he moved closer to the animal. Immediately, a group of zoo guards, who rushed to the spot, moved the lioness to the cage after diverting its attention and dragged the man out of the enclosure. He was later handed over to the police, they said. Murugan had gone missing from his home since the past few days, police added.