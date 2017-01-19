What is Jallikattu? All the history you need to know about this bull-taming sport!

Thousands of protesters camped on the sands of Marina in Chennai to protest against the bull-taming sport Jallikattu. The sport is also known as Manju Virattu and is part of the Pongal harvest festival. It has been over 36 hours now, started with 50 people the crowd is increasing every minute. The peaceful protesters claim they will stay at the beach until the ban is lifted. In a meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi specified that the centre is not liable to issue an ordinance or executive order to lift a Supreme Court’s ban on Jallikattu.

Everything you need to know about Jallikattu:

The origin of the festival dates back to the ancient times when the aim of the festival was to demonstrate physical strength of men, where they were made to fight against bulls. The winners would impress women who would choose them as their life partners.

Over the years, the sport turned out to be a traditional activity during the harvest season. Bulls were provided with alcohol to make them aggressive.

The sport also has a reference in the ancient Tamil literature –Sangam literature.

The people in Tamil Nadu are in support to the sport as according to them if the ban is imposed it will be a threat to the survival of the native breed. As the sport motivates them to hold on their bulls and take care of them.

During the sport, spectators tame the bulls and agitate them. The bulls are later set free through the entrance of the ground. The crowd here cheers and try to ride the bull.

The bulls that prove their bravery in the sport are exhibited and sold for high prices.

The protesters claim that there is no animal cruelty related to the sport and they will fight for their culture and Tamil tradition. While the activists claim that the organisers drug the bulls and also throw chilli powder on their faces to trouble them.

As per the research conducted by Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), bulls are harassed and beaten up with sticks and nails.

It is also said that the sport is a heavily betted sport in Tamil Nadu.

The ban is a result of a petition by animal rights activists in 2017.

Recently, actor Kamal Hassan, in support of the bull-taming festival, commented that those against Jallikattu should ban biryani Others actors who opposed the ban are Dhanush and Suriya.

Types of Jallikattu:

Jallikattu/Manju Virattu – Chasing the bull

Eru Thazhuvuthal – A race between a man and a bull wherein a man tries to climb the bull with an aim to win the prize.

Vaeli Virattu –The bull is set free in an open space without any limitations on the distance.

Vadam Manjuvirattu –The bull is tied with a 50 ft long rope and is set free to move within the ground. The crowd is expected to control the bull with half an hour.

Timeline of the Jallikattu issue:

2004: Taking in consideration animal welfare, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) started a protest against Jallikattu.

2010: The Supreme Court gave a nod to practice the sport under certain regulations such as using registered bull and transporters.

2011: The Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) issued a warning against use of bulls in Jallikattu.

2014: AWBI found that the norms are being floated. Videos and reports indicating that the animals were fed with drugs and alcohol were out.

2017: Supreme Court rejected a plea challenging the bull-taming sport, as the court felt it was unfair to come out of a decision few days before Pongal.