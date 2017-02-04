What about your 70 poll promises? BJP mocks Arvind Kejriwal

“I haven’t seen a bluffmaster, liar and egoistic leader like Kejriwal. AAP govt failed to fulfil their promises after 2 years of governance.” Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP chief.

New Delhi : On the eve of crucial polls in Punjab and Goa, the BJP on Friday dared “bluffmaster, liar and egoistic” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a debate on his 70 poll promises that the AAP government has failed to fulfil after nearly two years of governance in the national capital.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari told reporters here that the AAP government hasn’t kept the promises of regularising unauthorised colonies, opening 500 schools, installing CCTV cameras, increasing the patient capacity in government hospitals and providing safe and clean drinking water in the city.

“I haven’t seen a bluffmaster, liar and egoistic leader like Kejriwal,” Tiwari said. He said “till today not a single meeting has been held” over the issue of regularising hundreds of unauthorised colonies in Delhi where electricity connections and water supply and several other amenities have not been provided.

“And I am not saying this on my own, but all this has been revealed through a Right to Information reply from the Delhi government.”

The BJP MP from northeast Delhi said that he had “found people crying for water supply” when he spent four nights in slum areas and visited villages on Delhi’s periphery. -IANS