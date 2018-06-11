West Bengal: Train passengers protest non-functioning of AC

Malda (WB): The passengers of DN Bhramhaputra Mail today protested against non-functioning of AC units in some coaches in Malda town station disrupting train services for hours, a GRP official said. The passengers of the Delhi-bound train from Guwahati, which arrived at the Malda town station at about 4 am, pulled the chain when it was leaving the platform.

They alleged that no action had been taken even after their complaints at Siliguri and Malda railway stations, GRP Inspector-in-charge of Malda town station Partha Chanda said. After partial repair of AC units, the passengers boarded the train which resumed journey at about 8 am, he said. Train services were disrupted in the section for hours following the incident, he said.