West Bengal to set up Rs 6.94 crore mobile platform

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has envisaged a Rs 6.94 crore project to bring various e-governance services pertaining to citizens, investors and businesses on a “single mobile platform”.

According to state’s Information Technology (IT) department, this would benefit all who now have to visit multiple websites, login many times, remember various usernames and passwords for availing the web enabled services.

Moreover, citizens often have to download multiple mobile applications and login individually for each service. Besides, integration of mobile app with SMS services and payment gateway has to be done individually.

“These multiple online services can be brought on a single mobile platform in an integrated manner so that multiple e-services can be accessed and availed of through a single mobile platform,” an official statement said.

The IT department said since the penetration of mobile phones in the state is increasing, providing e-services to citizens through a single mobile platform is expected to improve the ease with which services can be delivered to citizens.

The platform will provide a mobile compliant web portal for citizens and a smart client mobile app which citizens can download on smart phones to avail the services.

For non-smart phone users, access to basic services shall be provided through mobile delivery channels – SMS, Outbound Dialer (OBD), Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS), Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) and missed call services, the statement added.