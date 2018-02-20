Dinajpur: An 18-year-old intellectually disabled tribal woman was allegedly gang-raped and iron rods inserted into her private parts in South Dinajpur’s Kushmandi. The incident took place on February 17.

According to reports, the woman was found unconscious near a bridge in the village. The victim is currently hospitalised in a critical condition in Malda Medical College and Hospital. The woman was returning from a village fair in Kushmandi on Sunday night when several men grabbed her and dragged her to a deserted location under a bridge.

The police have conducted an investigation into the matter.