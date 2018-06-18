West Bengal: 2 minor Assamese girls rescued from train         

Malda: Two minor girls were rescued from the Kamrup Express here, a GRP official said. Acting on an information, a team of GRP personnel conducted a search in the Howrah-bound train and rescued the two girls, aged 12 and 13, from a compartment on Saturday.

The girls from Tinsukia district of Assam were being taken to Kolkata by an elderly woman Indrani Sarkar promising jobs, he said. The 49-year-old woman was remanded to judicial custody by a court here yesterday. The rescued girls were taken to a government-run Home for Children.