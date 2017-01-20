‘Welcome J&K resolution move for return of Kashmiri Pandits’

Vadodara: Kashmiri Sabha, an organisation representing Kashmiri Pandits settled in the city, today welcomed the move of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to unanimously pass a resolution for creating a conducive atmosphere for the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.

Also Read : J&K assembly passes resolution for return of migrant Pandits

Core committee member of Kashmiri Sabha Shailja Bhardwaj said that there are about 80 families from J&K who have been living in the city since 1990s.

“Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus had migrated to various parts of the country from the valley in January, 1989, about 27 years ago after. At the local level, our sabha organised a rally in the city yesterday to mark the 27th anniversary of exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir,” she said.

President of the sabha A K Raina said several banners, few of which read “ensure safe ‘ghar wapsi’ of Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus at the earliest”, were carried by the participants.

Read More : BJP welcomes J-K assembly resolution to bring back Kashmiri Pandits to Valley

“We welcome the announcement by the J&K Assembly on creating a conducive atmosphere for our safe return to the Valley. We hope that it will be implemented by the J&K government,” he said.