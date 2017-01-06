We will form alliance with parties who have similar views: Samajwadi Party

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Friday said it would definitely look forward to the formation of alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, adding that the party would welcome those who have similar views as them.

“As far as alliance is concerned we will definitely look forward to it. The parties who are willing to work for Uttar Pradesh’s development, who support our party and have similar views as ours, then they are most welcome by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav,” Samajwadi Party leader Jyoti Singh told ANI.

She further said that the Samajwadi Party would contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections under Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s leadership and the manifesto of the polls would also be prepared accordingly.

Reacting on the rift between Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh, Juhi said: “As far Mulayam Singh is concerned, he and his blessing are very important for us. If our father in unhappy then we will try our best to make him understand and resolve the problems.”

Mulayam earlier on Wednesday categorically stated that his party would not enter into an alliance for the assembly polls.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief also said that the party, which emerges victorious in the politically crucial state finally goes on to conquer the throne of Delhi.