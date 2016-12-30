We aren’t getting engaged, if we are, wouldn’t hide it, says Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Test skipper Virat Kohli on Friday took to Twitter to rubbish media reports of his engagement to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.
Rumours of the 28-year-old Kohli, who recently guided India to a 4-0 thrashing of England, getting engaged to Anushka on New Year flooded in social media after the duo were spotted in Uttarakhand.
Also Read: Virat-Anushka engagement suspense grips Dehradun
Kohli, however, took to Twitter to clear the air in a series of tweets saying: “We aren’t getting engaged and if we were going to, we wouldn’t hide it. Simple…”
” we aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn’t hide it. Simple… (1/2)
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016
In another tweet, the prolific batsman hit back at the news channels for spreading false reports and said: “Since news channels can’t resist selling false rumours and keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion.”
(2/2)Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion 🙂
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016
The couple have often been the talk of the town for their on and off relationship.