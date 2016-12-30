We aren’t getting engaged, if we are, wouldn’t hide it, says Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Test skipper Virat Kohli on Friday took to Twitter to rubbish media reports of his engagement to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Rumours of the 28-year-old Kohli, who recently guided India to a 4-0 thrashing of England, getting engaged to Anushka on New Year flooded in social media after the duo were spotted in Uttarakhand.

Kohli, however, took to Twitter to clear the air in a series of tweets saying: “We aren’t getting engaged and if we were going to, we wouldn’t hide it. Simple…”

” we aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn’t hide it. Simple… (1/2) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016



In another tweet, the prolific batsman hit back at the news channels for spreading false reports and said: “Since news channels can’t resist selling false rumours and keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion.”

(2/2)Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion 🙂 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016



The couple have often been the talk of the town for their on and off relationship.