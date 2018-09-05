WB Police Recruitment 2018: Exams dates and admit cards released, check details

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the dates of West Bengal police recruitment exams 2018. According to the latest updates, the preliminary examinations is going to be conducted on September 23, 2018. The exams will be conducted all over the state and admit cards for the exams are available on the official website of the board. The candidates who have applied for the exams can download their admit cards from the official website of the board, policewb.gov.in.

The admit cards will be available for download from September 8, 2018. It is to be noted that no paper admit cards will be sent by the board to the candidates who have applied for the post. All the crucial information regarding the exams will be sent by the board to the registered mobile of the candidate. However, the board will not be responsible for any non-delivery of information.

Below are the steps to download the admit cards for West Bengal Constable Exam 2018.

1. Go to policewb.gov.in

2. Click on the link which says ‘West Bengal Police recruitment’.

3. Enter your details like application serial number and date of birth.

4. Your admit card will appear. Download the admit card and take a print out for further use.