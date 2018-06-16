WB plans new law to tackle fake news on social media

Kolkata: The West Bengal government is working on a new law to tackle the menace of fake news and posts on social media.

A Home Department official told PTI that the state govt intends to bring more clarity on the nature of the offence and punishment for those responsible for spreading fake news and posting morphed photographs with an aim to disrupt peace and communal harmony or spread hatred in society.

The state government has been preparing a data bank on fake news circulated on social media in West Bengal and other parts of the country in the past couple of years, he said.

The new legislation comes after several reports of fake news circulation surfacing in the state during the last couple of years. The recent incidents in Shillong, Godda in Jharkhand and Karbi Anglong district of Assam have added to the concern.

Fake news, morphed photographs, pictorial representation

and write-ups posted on social networking sites could have

major implications which can create unrest among the people

and require strict law to deal with it, the officer said.