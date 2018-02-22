WB govt will take care of the gang raped woman: Mamata

GANGARAMPUR (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the state government would take care of the future of the mentally challenged tribal woman who was gang raped in South Dinajpur district.

The 27-year-old woman was gang raped on Saturday and tortured by her tormentors, who inserted an iron rod into her private parts before escaping.

Banerjee, who was speaking at a rally here in South Dinajpur district, said the woman was like her ”own sister” and that a compensation of Rs 4.12 lakh has already been transferred to the victim’s account. The chief minister had on Tuesday visited the victim at the Malda Medical College Hospital.–PTI