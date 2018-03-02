Watch video: Man stabbed 50 times, beaten up by gang of bikers in Delhi, for protesting Holi hooliganism
A street fight erupted in Delhi’s Khanpur over personal animosity on Thursday. A group of bike-borne assailants was captured in the CCTV footage with iron rods. A man in his mid-twenties was beaten up and stabbed at least 50 times, allegedly for saving a boy from being thrashed for throwing water balloons at two of them, NDTV reported. The young who was beaten up has been identified as Ashish.
The accused attacked the man as soon as he stepped out of the gym around 4 pm and left him on the road in a critical condition. Local residents claimed the police arrived at least an hour after being contacted.
For the next few minutes, horror unfolded, as the men stabbed Ashish repeatedly and beat him with rods. No one in the neighborhood stepped out to stop the act. Footage from a CCTV camera shows two men stopping Ashish as he leaves the gym in Duggal Colony. Soon, men on ten motorcycles arrive and surround him and then attack him with rods and knives. The group fled the spot soon after attacking.
According to a report by NDTV, they attacked Ashish as earlier he had stopped these men from beating a boy for throwing water balloons on them. Ashish was taken to a hospital by locals only after the attackers left. Ashish is in a critical care unit, with not less than 50 knife wounds. Police are investigating the case further.