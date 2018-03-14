Watch Video: Indian bride dancing in ‘choli’, ‘jeans’ and ‘chooda’ is a sheer delight

Dressed for her wedding, including mehndi and ‘chooda’, paired with bridal choli with jeans and sneakers, bride Rashika Yadav, in a video can be seen grooving as she gets ready for her D-day. And the video is a delight to social media people especially to see her moves.

The video posted by wedding photographer, Priyanka Kamboj Chopra, shows the bride dressed in ‘chooli’, ‘chooda’ and mehendi, including jeans dancing to Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh’s song Kadar. However, not just bhangra but she also performs a little belly dance with some Bollywood moves.

Interestingly, impressed with her moves, the singer also shared her video on his Instagram page. The photographer captioned the video with, “You must have seen brides dancing BUT NOT LIKE HERRR!’ She also mentioned in the post that Yadav has been training in classical dance for the last 16 years”