Watch Video: A group of students beat-up a Delhi University student; call him ‘UP-Bihar wala’

A Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College was beaten up by a group of students. The incident was caught on camera. As per the reports, the student had complained that the others used to ask him for money and targeted him saying, “Tum UP-Bihar ke ho yahan tumhari Nahi chalti (You are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. No one will listen to you here)”. He also alleged that he went to police too but they didn’t take him seriously.

#WATCH: A student beaten up by group of students in Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College. The student says ‘They used to ask me for money & target me saying ‘Tum UP-Bihar ke ho yahan tumhari nahi chalti’. When I complained to the police, they didn’t take me seriously’ (15.03.18) pic.twitter.com/49NidXaZbn — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2018



“When I complained to the police, they didn’t take me seriously,” the student said.

Meanwhile, the video came to light when an 18-year-old student of Dyal Singh College was allegedly attacked for being Scheduled Caste. The student was attacked by an ice pick and glass bottles. As per the reports, the victim got 14 stitches on face and and had claimed that those who attacked him were Jats and claimed that the other students had been harassing him for the past few months and had been leveling casteist slurs.