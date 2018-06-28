Watch! UP CM Yogi Adityanath refuses to wear skull cap at Saint Kabir’s mausoleum

The poster boy of BJP in Uttar Pradesh and state’s Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath is making headlines again and has hit a controversy. A video has surfaced on the internet which shows Yogi Adityanath refusing to wear a skull cap at Saint Kabir’s mausoleum in Maghar.

#WATCH: UP CM Yogi Adityanath refuses to wear karakul cap offered to him at Sant Kabir’s Mazar in Maghar. (27.06.2018) pic.twitter.com/MYb9Mar3WP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 28, 2018



According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday a day before PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Maghar. Adtiyanath arrived in a day before to look over preparation for PM Modi’s visit. It was then he visited mausoleum, and the caretaker Khadim Hussain offered him a skull cap, as he moved to place the cap on the Chief Minister’s head, Adityanath politely declined.

In the video, it is seen that Adityanath says, “Stop stop… it is done.” To this, Khadim said, “Sir, hold this (the cap) in your hand.” The CM then agreed to his request and posed for a photo with the skull cap in his hand with Khadim standing next to him. Well, this incident reminds of Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2011, who refused to wear skull cap which was offered by a cleric during a fast for social harmony in Ahmedabad.