Watch Live: PM Modi delivers speech at Vigyan Bhavan

— By Asia News International | Mar 01, 2018 11:28 am
AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH SINGH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi have reached Vigyan Bhavan, along with King Abdullah II of Jordan, where they will deliver a special address on ‘Promoting Understanding and Moderation’, organised by India Islamic Center.

Apart from official talks by Prime Minister Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet in the King’s honour on March 1. During the visit, the two sides are expected to sign MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation.

