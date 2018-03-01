Watch Live: PM Modi delivers speech at Vigyan Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi have reached Vigyan Bhavan, along with King Abdullah II of Jordan, where they will deliver a special address on ‘Promoting Understanding and Moderation’, organised by India Islamic Center.

#WATCH Live from Delhi: PM Modi & King Abdullah II of Jordan at Vigyan Bhawan https://t.co/N78mrddEMh — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2018



Apart from official talks by Prime Minister Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet in the King’s honour on March 1. During the visit, the two sides are expected to sign MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation.