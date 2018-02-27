Watch Live: PM Modi addresses at the India-Korea Business Summit in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 2nd India-Korea Business Summit in New Delhi.

#WATCH PM Modi addresses at the India-Korea Business Summit in Delhi. https://t.co/s8GGI4I60Y — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018



“At around 10:15 AM today, PM @narendramodi will address the India-Korea Business Summit in Delhi,” Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad, and the top officials of Ministry of Commerce and Industry will also address the summit.

This year, the theme of the summit is “India-Korea: Scaling up the Special Strategic Relationship through Trade and Investments”. The summit aims to create the framework for an open and action-oriented dialogue between top business leaders and the government officials from India and Korea.

The agenda of the summit will focus on specific sectors where new and immediate opportunities exist for Korean and Indian companies such as Infrastructure, ICT, Power, Smart Cities, Manufacturing and other strategic areas of collaborations. Over 200 business delegates including top executives of some leading Korean business conglomerates and Government officials are participating in the Summit. India and Korea are the third and fourth largest economies in Asia.