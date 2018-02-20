Watch: Karnataka Congress leader Narayanaswamy sprinkle petrol, threatens to set BBMP office on fire

Bengaluru: A Congress leader on Monday threw petrol inside the premises of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office and threatened to set it on fire.

According to reports, Narayanaswamy, a close aid of Congress MLA Byrati Basavaraj, took the grave step after a fake document which he submitted was rejected by an official. The video posted by local channels show Narayanaswamy splashing petrol from a bottle in the BBMP office at Bengaluru’s Horamavu.

The official had reportedly refused to provide a fake land document as per his demands. Narayanawamy is also the block president of KR Puram in Bengaluru. Basavaraj is said to be a close aid of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.