Bengaluru police has shared a video on its Facebook account, showing a heartwarming salute exchange between top cop of the state and a schoolboy. The candid moment was caught when the Commissioner of Police, T Suneel Kumar, IPS, was leaving Bengaluru’s Mallya Hospital with some of his colleagues. A schoolboy stopped seeing the cop and saluted him. In return, the Commissioner, return the gesture with a salute.

The video was posted on Friday and ever since it started doing the rounds on the internet. The caption of the video reads, “A respect given by a uniform to a uniform shows the value of discipline.”

To note, T Suneel Kumar took over the post of Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru in August 2017.