Wanted gangster held in Delhi shootout

New Delhi, Delhi Police arrested a wanted criminal who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 during a shootout with a gang in the national capital on Monday, a police officer said.

The shootout took place around 2.30 a.m. near Eros hotel in Nehru Place when a police team tried to stop the criminals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya told IANS that the police retaliated after the criminal gang started firing to avoid their arrest.

“After the shootout, Akbar alias Danish was arrested while his accomplice Asif managed to escape with other associates,” he said

The officer said that Akbar was a notorious robber and snatcher.

“He is wanted in many cases of robbery, theft, snatching and attempt to murder,” he said.

He also said that Akbar carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on him for a shootout case that took place in Pul Prahaladpur in south Delhi in December 2016.

Baaniya said that two policemen who were hit in the gunfight luckily escaped without injuries as they were wearing bullet-proof jackets.