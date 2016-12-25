Walk The Talk On Funding Of Party: Anna Hazare Tells Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi : Questioning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for removing the list of donors from the AAP website since June this year, social activist Anna Hazare asked him what differentiates the AAP now from other political parties.

In a letter to Kejriwal written on Friday, Hazare said that he received a note from some activists who noted the list of donors to the AAP was missing from the party website. “You had promised that AAP will show the details of all donations received by it on the party website… In the letter . the activists have written that the list of donors has been removed from AAP website since June 2016,” Hazare wrote.