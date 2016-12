New Delhi : The Government Wednesday night promulgated the Payment of Wages (Amendment) Ordinance for paying wages to the employees only by cheque or by crediting them in his bank account.

The Ordinance empowers the state governments to issue notification in the gazette to implement it in the specific industrial or other establishments.

It says the Ordinance had to be issued as the Bill for the purpose introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 15 could not be passed.