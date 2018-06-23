VVPAT, EVM-M3s to be used in Raj elections

Jaipur : Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines and next generation EVMs will be used for the first time in Rajasthan in the ensuing assembly elections.

The ‘M3’-type electronic voting machines (EVMs), which the Election Commission plans to use, are equipped with a self-diagnostic system for authentication of genuineness of the machines.

These machines would bring more transparency and polling would be easy and convenient, Chief Electoral Officer Ashwini Bhagat said today.

Speaking at a workshop here, he said nearly 2 lakh VVPAT machines and EVM-M3s would be used in more than 52,000 polling booths in the state for the first time.

Officers present in the workshop underwent training in the use of these machines and were given detailed information about these, he added.

District collectors also participated in informative sessions on these machines.

An official from the Election Commission assured the officers that there was no chance of the machine being hacked or tampered with, according to a release issued today.

Assembly elections in the state are due later this year.