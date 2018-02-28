Vrindavan widows leave for Delhi to play Holi with PM Narendra Modi, will present gulaal and sweets

Vrindavan: Ahead of the festival of Holi, a group of five widows from Vrindavan left for Delhi on Wednesday, to present 11 earthen pots containing ‘Gulaal’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chhabi Sharma, one of the widows said, “I never believed we will ever have the opportunity of playing Holi with the Prime Minister.”

On their visit, the group will be extending an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to play Holi with them. Before the group departed for the national capital, the widows of Vrindavan also played Holi with colours and flowers.

The widows in Vrindavan began this tradition back in 2013, as a mark to break the societal norms that prohibit a widow from wearing coloured clothes, among other things.

Holi, a festival of colours, will be celebrated on March 2, this year.