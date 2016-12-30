Voting for Cong akin to voting for Majithia: Kejriwal

Chavinda Devi (Pb): Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday, appealed to people not to vote for Congress, saying it will help Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who is “responsible for ruining the youth of Punjab”.

“Voting for Congress is like voting for Majithia. It will divide votes and help Majithia, who is responsible for ruining the youth… and must be put in jail,” he said during a road show in Majithia’s home turf of Majitha constituency.

Canvassing for AAP candidate Himmat Singh Shergill, the Delhi chief minister said, “The party is getting a great response in the state and people of Majitha should also join the revolution by defeating Majithia.”

He claimed that Congress put up a “weak” candidate against Majithia as he is the nephew of state Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh.

“The candidate who contested against Majithia in 2007 could not even save his deposit,” he said. —PTI