Vladimir Lenin: History behind ‘Indian’ legacy of the Russian Communist icon

The world is going through a delicate phase, where democracy, federalism, tolerance has been taken over by bigotry, hatred and deep and prejudiced intolerance and the 21st century is standing at crossroads. India, the world’s largest democracy, and the land of Mahatma Gandhi is at a point where nationalism has reached a crescendo and any different view point or ideology has been hounded by extremist and fundamentalist groups.

The recent development regarding demolition of Russian revolutionary leader and Communist icon Vladimir Lenin’s statue by newly elected government i.e. BJP’s workers and supporters in Tripura has raised quite a few questions regarding India’s polity. The demolition might be the starting point of destruction of democracy in its purest form. And why a foreign leader’s presence (the statue) in India is making certain right-wing groups uncomfortable?

So, who was this leader Vladimir Lenin? How he changed Russia’s history and what was his definition of Communism? Let’s dig deep into the psyche and ideology of Lenin. Lenin was born as Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov and was a Russian communist revolutionary, politician and political theorist. He served as head of government of Soviet Russia from 1917 to 1924 and of the Soviet Union from 1922 to 1924. Under his administration, Russia and then the wider Soviet Union became a one-party communist state governed by the Russian Communist Party. Ideologically a Marxist, he developed political theories known as Leninism.

With changing circumstances and times of the Russian revolutionary movement, Lenin adapted his ideas and was not averse to try out new things. He believed that the bourgeois society would not transform into communism unless it enters a period of socialism. A bourgeois society refers to a society with a social class of people who owned the means of production and were concerned about the preservation of capital to continue their economic supremacy. To achieve socialism, in which the means of production are socially owned, he worked towards bringing the Russian economy under the state and said that “all citizens” become “hired employees of the state”. This way, he worked towards establishing a “workers’ state”.

The great left-wing sympathiser and a revolutionary leader was a polarising figure and his legacy has not been measured in exact terms over the years and was a leader, who fought for the masses. Lenin could be counted as one of the most celebrated leader of the 20th century with his thinking, ideology, views on socialism, imperialism and his utter disregard and contempt for British government’s colonialism plank and overall stood for the Communism whole heartedly and was Russia’s undisputed political figure.

How Indian political class and political system was influenced by Lenin’s somewhat radical ideology? In the 21st century, many Indians are getting disillusioned with the idea of Marxism and they think that it is anti-development, anti-growth and Marxism is a tool used by Left to suppress nation’s growth. After Left front’s drubbing in Tripura, the CPM is only left in Kerala, but once upon a time, Lenin’s teachings shaped Left party’s emergence after the great independence struggle. Not many people know that Lenin championed for India’s independence and was instrumental in meeting some of the Left leaders before India becoming sovereign.

It has been reported that Lenin had personally received the founder of the CPI, MN Roy, in Moscow where he was invited to attend the second world congress of the Communist International, and it was he who led Roy to formulate his ideas as a supplement to Roy’s thesis on the national and colonial questions. It was under Lenin’s guidance that Roy published his writings in the weekly bulletin of the Communist International, and also served as a member of the organisation’s presidium for eight years. During this period, Roy was mentored by Lenin to prepare the East for its moment of revolution.

Politics is always in a churning mode and till this date, Lenin’s legacy has been under the microscope and even in his own country (Russia) many people were uncomfortable with his authoritarian and dictatorial regime. India’s nationalist party BJP can demolish any number of statues they want, but try bulldozing an ideology, thought which might fundamentally provoke you and doesn’t suit you and it will backfire pretty badly. Lenin might not be an Indian by birth, but he has contributed a lot to mankind with his idea of Marxism.