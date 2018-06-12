Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers allegedly vandalise Taj Mahal gate installed at entrance; say it was blocking path to a Mandir

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) allegedly vandalised the gate of Taj Mahal in Agra Uttar Pradesh, according to latest reports. The reports further claim that the entrance gate of Taj Mahal was vandalised by 20 to 30 VHP workers on June 10. Workers of VHP protested outside the gate of Taj Mahal, as they claimed that the gate is blocking the entrance of the 400-year-old temple nearby, reported Hindustan Times.

As per National Herald the VHP protesters were furious because of Taj Mahal gate which blocked 400-year-old Siddheshwar Mahadev temple route. The tourist in the Taj Mahal present during that time were taken out by police after the protest started. “The temple is 400 years old and has been in existence prior to Taj Mahal. So there is no logic in blocking passage to the temple.”, said Ravi Dubey, an office bearer of the VHP to Hindustan Times.

After the incident the conversation officer for ASI at Taj Mhal Dutt Sharma lodged a complaint against the offenders. Police registered a case against 30 people from which 5 people have been identified, according to Hindustan Times reports.

Ravi Dubey, Mohit Sharma, Niranjan Pathak, Madan Verma and Gulla have been booked under sections of Public Property Damage Prevention Act.