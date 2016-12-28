Visakhapatnam: CBI arrests Income Tax Officer for accepting bribe

Visakhapatnam: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an Income Tax officer from Visakhapatnam on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe.

As per the complaint filed, B. Srinivasa Rao, an Income Tax officer, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs. 30,000.

The complaint filed alleged that Rao demanded a bribe of Rs. 1,50,000 for dropping proceedings with reference to the notice issued to the complainant in respect of sale of immovable property, which require payment of Capital Gains.

When, the complainant was unable to arrange a bribe, Rao agreed to accept money in installments and directed him to pay the first installment of Rs. 30,000 on December 27.

During the searches conducted at the office and residential premises of the IT officer here, several incriminating documents including cash of approx. Rs. 2, 03,370 was recovered.

Rao will be produced before the Designated Court here