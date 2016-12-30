Virat-Anushka engagement suspense grips Dehradun

Dehradun: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan along with the Ambani family flew in here on Thursday amid speculation that cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are about to get engaged here in the New Year. Accompanied by family friend’s industrialist Anil Ambani and his wife Tina, the Bachchans arrived at the Jolly Grant airport and headed straight to Hotel Ananda in Narendranagar about 17 kms from Rishikesh where Virat and Anushka have been staying since last Saturday.

Though the arrival of the Bollywood megastar has fuelled reports around Virat-Anushka’s likely engagement at the hotel, there has been no confirmation from the actress or the cricketer. According to multiple media reports, the engagement ceremony is likely to be also attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

Ananda hotel sources have confirmed that the Bachchan family and their friends have their bookings till January 1. Security around the hotel has been beefed up in view of the stay of the big celebrities there, Narendranagar Police station in-charge, Mohammad Akram said.

Anushka has her roots in Dehradun where her grandmother Urmila Sharma still lives. The actress and Virat, both 28, have confined themselves to their hotel accommodation since their hush-hush arrival here last Saturday. They are said to have visited an ashram at Ambuwala village in Pathri area of Haridwar district on Tuesday to offer prayers.

Fans have camped near the hotel to get a glimpse of their favourite stars from Bollywood and the cricketing world. Virat-Anushka’s spiritual guru and head of Haridwar based Anant dham Swami Anant Maharaj paid them a visit at the hotel in the afternoon.