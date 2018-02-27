Viral video! Women accuse police of slapping them and not registering case against eve teaser in Gujarat

A video is going viral on social media in which a group of girls have alleged that policemen were misbehaving and have not taken their complaints. The viral video is from Naroda, Ahmedabad. A group of girls tried to complain against eve teaser but the accuse was set free after police allegedly took Rs 3000 as bribe from eve teaser and set him free and registered FIR against a man who spoke on behalf of the girls. The girls in the video are also complaining that they were harassed in police station by policemen and they even slapped some of the girls.

Visuals from Naroda police station, Ahmedabad. Police allegedly took Rs 3000 bribe from Eve teaser and let him off. And filed an FIR against someone who spoke for the girls. #BetiBacahoBetiPadhao pic.twitter.com/KqAAxVNTNR — Unofficial Sususwamy (@swamv39) February 27, 2018



Molestation cases in India are on rise, recently a visually impaired woman was molested in Mumbai, the incident took place on February 18 around 7.30 pm, when the woman (victim) was returning home. The accused grabbed the victim and hugged her. After the incident, the woman went home and narrated the entire incident to her husband, who is also speech and hearing impaired. And then her husband with two other relatives went to the accused’s home to confront him. But, the 23-year-old accused instead of accepting the crime, along with his brother, started assaulting them.

Before this 21-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a person at Mumbai railway station.