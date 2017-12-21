Violence in BHU campus after student leader gets arrested

Varanasi :A group of students of the Banaras Hindu University on Wednesday set a school bus on fire and damaged half a dozen vehicles and an ATM cubicle inside the campus to protest the arrest of their leader.

Ashutosh Singh — a member of Samajwadi Party’s student wing — was arrested for allegedly creating ruckus during a cultural event of IIT-BHU a few months ago, police said.

The protesters broke the windows of nearly half a dozen vehicles and smashed the glass door of an ATM, police said.

“They locked the main gate of the campus and cut the wires of the CCTV cameras installed near the gate,” an official said.

In September this year, a number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a lathi-charge by the police in the BHU campus after a protest against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent.