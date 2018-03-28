Vijay Mallya to tie the knot for third time with former Kingfisher air hostess Pinky Lalwani

Vijay Mallya who is wanted in India and have a debt of Rs 9,000 cr is getting married for the third time, according to media reports. The lady is former Kingfisher airlines air hostess Pinky Lalwani. The love affair of Vijay and Pinky were making a round for many years but there was no confirmation.

Vijay Mallya was married twice, In 1986 with Sameera Tyabjee, together they have a son name ‘Siddharth’. And in 1993 he got married to his childhood friend Rekha, after the split from husband Rekha decided to marry Vijay Mallya. But Rekha is still the official wife of Vijay Mallya and now the buzz is that he is getting married again with Pinky Lalwani.

Vijay Mallya has three children from his two marriages Siddharth, Leanna and Tanya.

Talking more about Vijay Mallya he is wanted in India for not paying back his loans to banks and is sitting in UK now.