Video shot before killing of army jawan circulated on social media

Srinagar: A video of Army rifleman Aurangzeb, understood to have been shot moments before his killing, surfaced on Friday in which he was seen being interrogated by the militants about encounters in which he had participated, officials said on Friday.

Aurangzeb, who was in blue jeans and t-shirt was being asked by suspected Hizbul Mujahideen militants about his duties, posting and encounters in which he participated in 1.15 minutes video probably shot in a forest area, they said.

The rifleman, who was ‘buddy’ of a company commander, was abducted by militants at Kalampora in Pulwama on Thursday morning when he was on his way home in Rajouri district for Eid celebrations.

His body was found by a team of police and Army at Gussu village, about 10 km away from Kalampora, in Pulwama district. He was shot in his head and neck, police said.