Video of woman abusing traffic personnel in Haryana goes viral

Sonipat: A woman allegedly misbehaving with traffic personnel here has gone viral on the internet. High-voltage drama unfolded in the middle of a busy road near Geeta Bhawan Chowk on Wednesday when a woman riding a scooter was stopped by traffic police for driving without a helmet and for moving on the wrong side.

As the police started to issue a challan, the woman allegedly hurled abuses at the traffic personnel and dared them to initiate action against her. A traffic official shot a video of the incident, which has now gone viral on the internet. “The woman was stopped for not wearing a helmet and for driving on the wrong side. A woman constable signalled her to stop. Following which, the woman started using abusive language,” said Inspector (in-charge of city traffic) Ramesh Chander on Thursday.

Chander added that the male as well as female traffic personnel were polite to the woman and that there was no provocation from their end. In the video, the woman is seen asking the traffic personnel to share the footage with media persons.

The woman, who appears to be in her mid-30s, is seen asking the traffic personnel to let her go as she has some class to attend. “The policemen asked her to show documents, but she was abusive. We told her that she was being challaned for the violation, but she threatened them. In the video, one can see her asking the cops to let her go or else she would set her scooter on fire,” he said.

As the woman continued to create a scene in the middle of the busy road, public started to gather and some elderly persons were seen in the video trying to intervene. After some time, the woman’s mother arrives at the scene. However her mother’s presence does not stop the woman from hurling abuses, Chander said.

“Sister, don’t take advantage of being a lady,” a traffic official is seen telling the woman in the video. The drama ended after the traffic police personnel issued a challan for the traffic violations. Chander said as far as the woman’s abusive and threatening behaviour was concerned, the police took a lenient view of it and did not lodge any complaint.