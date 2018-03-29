Video: ISRO launches GSLV-F08 / GSAT-6A satellite from Sriharikota

Sriharikota: ISRO’s GSLV rocket carrying the country’s communications satellite GSAT-6A lifted off from the spaceport here today. The GSLV-F08 rocket saddled with the passenger satellite in its payload fairing blasted off from the second launch pad at 4.56 pm.

Leaving behind plumes of smoke, the 49.1-metre tall GSLV soared majestically into clear skies, carrying the 2,140 kg GSAT-6A satellite to be injected into a geostationary orbit at a height of about 36,000 km.