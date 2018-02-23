Video: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and wife did Bhangra in Delhi; Twitter is divided

The visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau showed off his Bhangra moves at a Dinner party in Delhi on Thursday and enthralled and regaled the crowd. The Canadian PM is known for his love for Indian culture, and he along with his family are seen donning Indian attire and bowing their heads with folded hands for greeting people (Namaste). Turdeau’s bhangra moves left us amazed and the video is going viral on social media.

Watch the video:

Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau makes an entrance at the Canada house in New Delhi. Truly in the spirit of India. @DemocracyNewsL pic.twitter.com/ph19O7ysB4

— Rohit Gandhi (@rohitgandhi_) February 22, 2018

On Thursday night, Justin Trudeau shook a leg on Punjabi music and did an impromptu bhangra at Canada House, his wife Sophie also tried to join in. The charming and dashing Canadian PM owned the hearts of all the Indians gathered there.

The video has become the talk of the town. However, it has also drawn mixed reactions among Canadians and Indians on Twitter. Check out here:

My friggin’ gawd. We may need an extraction team. https://t.co/Q9zWQk8qk7 — Rick Gibbons (@rick_gibbons) February 22, 2018

Can someone tell him Indians don’t live like they are in a Bollywood set 24×7 @vidurkhanna — Atirav Kapur (@atirav) February 22, 2018

Justin Trudeau just showed off his bhangra dance moves. Not sure people were impressed. pic.twitter.com/7vnUG9Nu5P — Dhruva Jaishankar (@d_jaishankar) February 22, 2018

No Trudeau, you have got it all wrong. We Indians don’t dress like we are going to a wedding all the time or say Namastey to everyone we meet on the road. Neither do we enter a get together doing Bhangra. Most of all, we don’t carry terrorists in our planes to the host country. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) February 22, 2018

Trudeau dancing Bhangra lmaoooooooooooo he dances it better than me — Lexa (@xiaxiaxx) February 22, 2018