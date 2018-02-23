Free Press Journal
Video: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and wife did Bhangra in Delhi; Twitter is divided

Video: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and wife did Bhangra in Delhi; Twitter is divided

— By FPJ Web Desk | Feb 23, 2018 03:45 pm
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in New Delhi. / AFP PHOTO / MONEY SHARMA

The visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau showed off his Bhangra moves at a Dinner party in Delhi on Thursday and enthralled and regaled the crowd. The Canadian PM is known for his love for Indian culture, and he along with his family are seen donning Indian attire and bowing their heads with folded hands for greeting people (Namaste). Turdeau’s bhangra moves left us amazed and the video is going viral on social media.

Watch the video:

On Thursday night, Justin Trudeau shook a leg on Punjabi music and did an impromptu bhangra at Canada House, his wife Sophie also tried to join in. The charming and dashing Canadian PM owned the hearts of all the Indians gathered there.

The video has become the talk of the town. However, it has also drawn mixed reactions among Canadians and Indians on Twitter. Check out here:

EDITOR’S PICK