Verdict on SC/ST Act has diluted its provisions: Govt to Apex court

The unusually strong criticism of the top court by the Centre came in its written submissions to back its review petition against the March 20 verdict which “diluted” the stringent provisions of the act that seeks to prevent atrocities against scheduled castes and tribes.

New Delhi : The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that that its verdict diluting the SC/ST atrocities act is resulting in “great damage” to the country and causing “anger and a sense of disharmony” among the people, as it vehemently urged for a review and recall of its order.

The Court can’t resort to such a “judicial legislation since there was “inviolable separation of powers between the legislature, the executive and the judiciary, Attorney General K K Venugopal said in a written pleading.

He said the SC and ST communities feel insecure since after the verdict removing the immediate protection they used to get, causing commotion, anger, unease and disharmony in the country. He asserted that the judgement does not fill any gaps in the law as such.

The stand of the government came a week after the apex court refused to keep in abeyance its verdict, saying those agitating against its order putting in place certain safeguards on arrests under the 1989 Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, may not have read the judgement or could have been misled by “vested interests”.

On April 3, the Bench of Justices A K Goel and U U Lalit that had given the judgment refused to stay it and gave all sides to file their pleadings within 10 days.

Though the Court had asked the Attorney General to attend the hearing on behalf of the Centre, the government asserted that it was not made a “formal party” in the case relating to a Maharashtra government officer.

In his written submission, A-G Venugopal said the Court must correct the “confusion” created by its judgement by reviewing it and recalling the directions it had issued. “It is submitted that this judgement has diluted, for the reasons stated, the provisions of the Atrocities Act read with the Code, resulting in great damage to the country,” he submitted.

“Bland statement that ‘power to declare law carries with it, within the limits of duty, to make law when none exists’ is wholly fallacious because we live under a written Constitution of which separation of powers between the legislature, the executive and the judiciary is the very basic structure and is inviolable,” he added.