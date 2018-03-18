Verdict in fodder scam involving Lalu Yadav deferred again

RANCHI: The judgment in a fodder scam case involving former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad was again deferred on Saturday and is now likely to be delivered on Monday.

The special CBI court of Shivpal Singh was scheduled to pronounce the verdict on Thursday (March 15) but then shifted it for Saturday before again postponing it to Monday as 42 judges from across the state are participating in a two-day training programme being conducted at the judicial academy here, reports IANS.