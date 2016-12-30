Vehicle registrations in Delhi increase by 65% in 2015-16

New Delhi : Despite the Delhi government’s claims that it has taken various measures to promote public transport, the registration of new vehicles saw a spike of around 65 per cent in 2015-16 compared to 2014-15, government data showed on Thursday.

According to the Delhi Statistical Hand Book-2016 released by Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday, the total number of new vehicles registered in Delhi increased from 5.34 lakh in 2014-15 to 8.77 lakh in 2015-16.

According to the handbook, a total of 97.05 lakh vehicles are registered in Delhi. Out of the total registered vehicles, the number of cars and jeeps stood at 29.87 lakh while the number of motorcycles and scooters was at 61.04 lakh, it added.

The statement said that an average of over 35 lakh passengers commuted through the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses on a daily basis during 2015-16.

The year also saw an increase of Rs 28,131 in the per capita income of Delhi which rose to Rs 2,80,142 compared to Rs 93,293 at the national level.

The statement added that the number of metered water connections increased from 18.63 lakh in 2014-15 to 19.49 lakh in 2015-16 while the total number of consumers of electricity increased from 50.44 to 52.63 lakh.

“As per the handbook, there are 1,131 health institutions with 48,131 beds in Delhi as on December 31, 2015.

“The total number of schools in Delhi was 5,796 in 2015-16. Around 44.31 lakh children were enrolled in these schools in 2015-16 as compared to 44.13 lakh during 2014-15,” the statement added. —IANS