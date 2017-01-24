Varun, Katiyar dropped from star campaigners’ list

NEW DELHI : The Bhartiya Janata Party has quietly dropped its Sultanpur MP Varun Gandhi and former Uttar Pradesh BJP President Vinay Katiyar, the Ram temple movement face in 1990s, from the list of its star campaigners in Uttar Pradesh.

Nor does Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, a Rajya Sabha member from U.P., appear in the list for the first two phases of polls. The party sources, however, said he may be roped in for campaign in the remaining phases of elections in Uttar Pradesh after he is free from home state Goa where the assembly elections will be over on February 4.

All the same, Varun’s mother and union minister Maneka Gandhi finds a place in the list that is led by Prime Minister Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Saffron clad Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath, who made some critical statements after Shah refused to project him as the chief ministerial canidate, however, find a place as a key campaigner. Also listed are veteran party leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

The party has scheduled eight rallies to be addressed by the Prime Minister while it may revise the final campaign after knowing the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance candidates.