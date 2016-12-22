India moving towards best health care system, says PM Modi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the country is moving towards the best health care system and the need of the hour is to provide quality and affordable healthcare to the people, especially to the poor.

“We are trying to provide better medical facilities to every poor person to give them a better livelihood, the Government of India has taken this project in their hand to provide better medical facility,” said the Prime Minister while laying the foundation of Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Center at Banaras Hindu University here.

He further hoped that the Cancer centre starts working fast so that the people suffering from Cancer in the state don’t have to go far for treatment.

“We have also pitched for making sports an essential part of the daily routine. The land of Kashi is of spiritual importance and has tremendous tourism potential and has also a trade centre,” he said.

The Prime Minister said, the role of technology in medical science is increasing and government is making efforts to provide best medical facilities in the country and added that the need of the hour is to provide quality and affordable healthcare to the people especially the poor.

He further congratulated Textile Minister Smriti Irani for making the project happen in a short span of time.