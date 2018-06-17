Valley: Man’s death in grenade blast, other violence mar Eid

Srinagar : A man was killed apparently in a grenade blast during one of several clashes on Saturday between protesters and security forces in Kashmir, marring Eid festivities and prayers.

Also on Saturday, a 21-year-old Army jawan, Bikas Gurung, was killed when Pakistani troopers targeted a patrol party along the line of control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Militants also fired at a security forces party at Lasjan on the outskirts of the city, injuring a CRPF Jawan. Constable Dinesh Paswan has been shifted to 92 Base Hosptial at Army’s Badamibagh in Srinagar.

The grenade blast which killed a protester took place at Brakpora village in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. “Preliminary investigation reveals that a hand grenade exploded resulting in the death of Sheraz Ahmad due to splinter injuries,” a police spokesman said, referring to the grenade blast incident in Anantnag district.

Ahmad’s right hand was severely damaged, the spokesman said. The police spokesperson said further details are awaited.

One person sustained injuries in the clashes in Safakadal area of Srinagar city soon after the prayers, a police official said.

Clashes between protestors and law enforcing agencies were reported from Sopore and Kupwara areas in north Kashmir, the official said, adding the situation in other parts of the Valley was peaceful so far.

Muslims from all walks of life made a beeline for Eidgahs (prayer ground) and mosques to offer Eid prayers as a thanksgiving for the month-long fasting of Ramadhan.

Meanwhile, there was no exchange of sweets between the Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Eid on Saturday, an official said. This comes in the wake of heightened tension between the two countries, especially after the repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

If Govt can’t, we can avenge Aurangzeb’s death: Brother

POONCH: After laying Rifleman Aurangzeb to rest with full state honours, his brother appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take revenge from the terrorists as soon as possible.

The bullet-ridden body of abducted Army jawan Aurangzeb, who was abducted by terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, was recovered from Gusoo area on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Aurangzeb’s brother further said that he can avenge his brother’s death if the government fails to do so.

Earlier in the day, Aurangzeb’s father Mohd Hanif made an emotional appeal to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government to eliminate militancy from the state.