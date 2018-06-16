Vajpayee’s health continues to improve, informs AIIMS

New Delhi : Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, undergoing treatment for urinary tract infection and chest congestion, continued to show improvement on the fourth day at AIIMS, the hospital said on Friday.

“Vajpayee is stable. He continues to show improvement and is being monitored by a team of doctors,” said Aarti Vij, Chairperson, Media and Protocol Division, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in a statement.

Vajpayee, 93, was admitted to AIIMS on Monday with urinary tract infection, chest congestion and low urine output. He was evaluated by a team of senior doctors and was put on injectable antibiotics and slow dialysis to support his renal function.

On Wednesday, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said he was responding to the treatment well and his blood pressure, heart rate and breathing were all normal.

“His infection is under control. We are very hopeful that he should make a full recovery over the next few days,” he had said.

Vajpayee was Prime Minister briefly in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004 but had retreated from active politics over the last decade due to failing health. He is in the ICU of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery department.