Vajpayee, Pramod wanted Modi out of politics: Book

New Delhi : Then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and late BJP general secretary Pramod Mahajan were among several party leaders who wanted the “termination” of Narendra Modi’s political career following the 2002 Godhra riots, according to a book by Praful Goradia, a former BJP MP from Gujarat and the party spokesman who was thrown out of the party in 2004.

In his autobiography, Fly Me to the Moon, to be on the news-stand soon, also claims the Babri Mosque demolition in December 1992 involved the hand of “some professionals” and not just the Kar Sevaks. This is the fourth book penned by him. Earlier ones are Hindu Masjids, The Saffron Book and Unfinished Agenda.

Goradia, a Gujarati tea merchant who spent three decades in Kolkata working with Duncans before making Delhi his base, was the Rajya Sabha member from 1998 to 2000. He fell out with the BJP in its Goa ”chintan baithak” (brainstorming session) in September 2004 when the party shelved Hindutva to adopt “development and nationalism.” A former editor of the BJP’s organ —BJP Today, he joined the Jana Sangh as its general secretary and now edits its monthly magazine Jana Sangh Today.

Dwelling on 2002 riots that erupted in Gujarat after the Godhra train burnings, Goradia says he was one of Modi’s most vociferous defenders at the time. He claims it was during his tenure as BJP spokesman that he found many party leaders were not only eager to disown him (Modi), but also desired the termination of his political career.

“While I was busy defending him on television, I received a phone call one morning. I couldn’t identify the caller immediately, but the voice seemed to be that of an officer on special duty in Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s office.

He told me, ”Modi is no bhai or bhatija, no brother or nephew, of yours, why are you sticking up for him?”

Goradia writes that this was a warning from the topmost echelons of the party that I was jeopardising my political future by siding with Modi. “There was an impression in Ahmedabad, as well as among Modi’s sympathisers in Delhi, that Pramod Mahajan was antagonistic towards the lion of Gujarat…..

“I do not know if Mahajan had a hand in instigating the Prime Minister. In any case, Vajpayee, in his penchant for appearing fair and ”secular”, did want to chide Modi for his commitment to nationalism,” says the book.

As regards the Babri Mosque demolition, Goradia writes that he was parched at Sita ki Rasoi, a stone’s throw from the mosque, along with L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, when the structure was brought down. His impression was the razing, more than being the work of fanatics, involved some “professionals”. Goradia has not clarified who the so-called professionals were.