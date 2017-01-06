‘Vajpayee feared coup by Advani camp in 2002’

New Delhi : Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee feared a coup by a section of his BJP that wanted to have him replaced by his deputy Lal Krishna Advani, a new biography has claimed. The “coup of sorts” was in the works a few months after Advani took over as the Deputy Prime Minister in June 2002, says the book, “The Untold Vajpayee: Politician and Paradox” (Penguin/304 pp/Rs 599), by journalist Ullekh N.P.

Citing an unnamed minister whom Vajpayee summoned to his residence, the author says: “The Union minister asked Vajpayee not to worry too much about it.” The PM replied that he was merely stating that he knew of a plan to unseat him and replace him with Advani. He didn’t know who was behind it, but he was convinced of the plan. He had earlier been asked by an RSS honcho to become India’s President, and leave the PM’s role to Advani,” the book contends.

The author also claims that Vajpayee offered a “compromise formula” during the 1975-77 emergency by asking activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) — the RSS student wing — to own up to destruction of public property so that the opposition could cut a deal with the government.

“Vajpayee spoke about the arson and destruction of public property in many parts of the country by miscreants and told Rai (Ram Bahadur Rai, then ABVP General Secretary) that it was time for the ABVP to own up to its mistakes and tender an apology before the government could start thinking of repealing the Emergency laws,” Ullekh, who is the Executive Editor of Open magazine, mentions in the book.

Dubbed by Penguin as the “the biggest political biography of the year”, the book takes a fresh look at the former Prime Minister and shows that he had often taken “brief excursions into the hard-line camp”. The book, according to the publisher, is thoroughly researched, supported by hard facts and accompanied by inside stories and anecdotes, insightful interviews and archival photographs, and opens a window to the life and times of the poet-politician.