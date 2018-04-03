Dehradun: Four people suffered minor injuries after an Indian Air Force‘s MI-17 helicopter caught fire following a collision with an iron girder while landing at helipad near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. Among the four injured the pilot is also included.

“Today morning one Mi-17 V5 helicopter of IAF crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. All persons on-board are safe. A court of inquiry will ascertain the cause of the accident,” Indian Air Force said in a statement.

The injured have been evacuated and sent for further medical attention. According to media reports, the MI-17 was carrying equipment for the Army when the incident took place. The Mi-17 V5 is a Russian built medium-lift military transport chopper.