Uttar Pradesh: woman burnt to death by unidentified miscreants in Unnao district, dies

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): A woman was allegedly burnt to death by unidentified miscreants in Bara Sagwar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district. The hapless incident took place when the victim was going to a nearby market on her bicycle.

The body has been sent for postmortem, while police are investigating the matter. Lucknow IG Sujit Pandey and Unnao SP Pushpanjali Devi also reached the spot and took stock of the situation. “We will nab the culprit as soon as possible after collecting all the evidences,” the police said.